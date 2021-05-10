Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Purchases 265 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Cummins by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Cummins by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $266.39 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.32 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.45.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

