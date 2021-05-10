Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Purchases 2,205 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after buying an additional 895,789 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,483,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,362,000 after buying an additional 816,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $92.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,019,583.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,403.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,022,346.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,326 shares of company stock worth $28,655,510. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

