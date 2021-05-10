Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Invests $203,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 164,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 30.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 80.4% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 79.1% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 105,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $46.70 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The company has a market capitalization of $193.06 billion, a PE ratio of 125.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

