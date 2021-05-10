Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,363 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $131.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $120.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,483,790. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.