Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Buys 277 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.3% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 173,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,802,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 221,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,022,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

Shares of ABBV opened at $116.09 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $116.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $204.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.43.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

