Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Buys 1,135 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.0% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $469,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 649.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 36.9% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 14,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $391.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $376.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.40. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

