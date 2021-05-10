Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KO opened at $54.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

