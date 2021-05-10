Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 287.75 ($3.76).

Several equities analysts have commented on GLEN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.51) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Glencore from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 330.25 ($4.31) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £44.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 291.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 253.28. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 130.32 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 331.15 ($4.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.47, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.