GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,065 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.66. 88,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,693,160. The company has a market capitalization of $104.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

