Gladstone Land (LAND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Land to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $22.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $613.69 million, a P/E ratio of -185.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LAND shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

