Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.04.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.54 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $80.92. The company has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a PE ratio of 68.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,896. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539,799 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 160,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

