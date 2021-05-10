Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.46.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $80.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,743 shares of company stock worth $1,536,896. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

