Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,741,000 after buying an additional 422,731 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROCK traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.53. The stock had a trading volume of 133,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,455. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.99. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $103.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.24.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.