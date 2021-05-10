George Weston (WN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

George Weston (TSE:WN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect George Weston to post earnings of C$1.25 per share for the quarter.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.87 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.40 billion.

Shares of WN stock opened at C$111.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$110.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$100.09. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$91.95 and a 52 week high of C$116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.53.

Several brokerages have commented on WN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on George Weston from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on George Weston from C$122.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.96, for a total transaction of C$207,874.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,219,886.49. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.92, for a total value of C$445,137.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,143,612.75. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,161 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,545.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

