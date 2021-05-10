Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives $45.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on G shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Genpact alerts:

G traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $47.07. 2,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact has a one year low of $31.85 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $90,946.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 143,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,447 over the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 37.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3,558.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 237,972 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 53.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 94.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 557,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,886,000 after purchasing an additional 270,625 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.