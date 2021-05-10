Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Trading 5.5% Higher

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) shares traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $9.90. 33,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 949,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $521.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. Genesis Energy’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

In other news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $39,375.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 44,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

