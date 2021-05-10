General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 101.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in General Motors were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 43.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in General Motors by 40.0% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the transaction, the president now owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at $14,480,953.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $58.99 on Monday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.35. The company has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

