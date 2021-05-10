General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Lowered by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $194.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.19. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $128.80 and a 52-week high of $195.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.19.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

