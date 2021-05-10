Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on GNK. B. Riley lifted their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.84.

NYSE GNK opened at $16.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $686.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $151,129.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $109,549.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,521,457 shares of company stock valued at $47,990,240. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is -11.94%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

