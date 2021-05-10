GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Given New C$64.00 Price Target at Desjardins

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GDI. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GDI Integrated Facility Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.14.

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock traded down C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$54.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$28.00 and a twelve month high of C$59.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$364.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$382.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

