Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.00.

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of IT opened at $234.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.93 and a 200-day moving average of $168.36. Gartner has a one year low of $106.57 and a one year high of $239.09. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 98.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gartner will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total value of $446,717.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,379.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,097 shares of company stock valued at $11,018,429 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Gartner by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its position in Gartner by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.