Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on GLPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.14.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.58%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

