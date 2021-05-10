GameCredits (GAME) Market Capitalization Reaches $36.04 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $36.04 million and $989,714.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.43 or 0.00658511 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006288 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002453 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,835,456 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.