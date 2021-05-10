Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) PT Raised to $118.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 67.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GLPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.17.

Shares of GLPG opened at $70.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.76. Galapagos has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $233.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Galapagos by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Galapagos by 936.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Galapagos by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Galapagos by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

