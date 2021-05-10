Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) PT Raised to $118.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 67.21% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GLPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.17.
Shares of GLPG opened at $70.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.76. Galapagos has a one year low of $70.78 and a one year high of $233.14.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.
Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.