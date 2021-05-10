G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Holdings Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIII. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $34.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

