FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kontoor Brands, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kontoor Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.78. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $64.53 on Monday. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

