Fusible (FUSII) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Fusible coin can now be purchased for about $2.02 or 0.00003499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fusible has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Fusible has a market capitalization of $840,479.93 and $4,575.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00068054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $110.22 or 0.00190565 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 84.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.03 or 0.00245554 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $702.13 or 0.01213936 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003729 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00030083 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.77 or 0.00749959 BTC.

Fusible Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

