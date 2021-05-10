Furucombo Market Cap Hits $8.43 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for $1.86 or 0.00003212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a total market cap of $8.43 million and $1.59 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00068641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 140.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.74 or 0.00248737 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $685.37 or 0.01185991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003640 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00030587 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.42 or 0.00748266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,593.19 or 0.99660974 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.