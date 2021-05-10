Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Reaches $179.06 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $179.06 million and $7.02 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,332.92 or 1.00134159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00049492 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011497 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.99 or 0.00241325 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001726 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 246,120,421 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

