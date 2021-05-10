Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Reaches $179.06 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $179.06 million and $7.02 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,332.92 or 1.00134159 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00049492 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011497 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.99 or 0.00241325 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001035 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001726 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003828 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- DAOstack (GEN) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000481 BTC.
Function X Profile
