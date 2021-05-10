FTX Token Market Capitalization Tops $5.80 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a total market cap of $5.80 billion and approximately $109.89 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for about $61.51 or 0.00104484 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

