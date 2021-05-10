Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €45.64 ($53.69).

Shares of FRE opened at €41.67 ($49.02) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €38.58 and a 200 day moving average of €37.21. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

