freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRTAF. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS:FRTAF remained flat at $$23.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. freenet has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

