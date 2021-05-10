freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €25.00 ($29.41) price target from analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNTN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price objective on freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.02 ($25.90).

FRA:FNTN opened at €21.36 ($25.13) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €18.24. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

