FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $50.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.75.

FOXA stock opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. FOX has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Equities analysts predict that FOX will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 165.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

