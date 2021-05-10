Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Fox Factory updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.950-1.050 EPS.

NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $9.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.30. 557,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,958. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a one year low of $51.63 and a one year high of $166.88.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.