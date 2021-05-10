Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Has $435,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.39. 496,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,371,098. The company has a market cap of $227.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

