Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Has $2.41 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYX. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $104.31. 493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,841. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.20. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $68.41 and a one year high of $104.70.

