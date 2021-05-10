Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Grows Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 2.2% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

AXP traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.12. 40,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.71. American Express has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $160.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

