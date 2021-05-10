Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Buys 150,205 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 301,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,205 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up about 2.7% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $19,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Amphenol by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $656,404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,620,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $342,693,000 after buying an additional 1,515,748 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Amphenol by 1,789.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,398,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after buying an additional 1,324,691 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,557,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $334,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $67.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

