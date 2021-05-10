ForTube Price Down 18.5% Over Last Week (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last seven days, ForTube has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One ForTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. ForTube has a total market cap of $59.35 million and approximately $11.02 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00087317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00019674 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00064670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.76 or 0.00813935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00106920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00051431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,327.08 or 0.09289343 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

