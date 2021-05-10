FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of FORM opened at $38.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. THB Asset Management raised its holdings in FormFactor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 35,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in FormFactor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in FormFactor by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

