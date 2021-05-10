Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,345.00

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,345 ($17.57) and last traded at GBX 1,332.14 ($17.40), with a volume of 15721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,335 ($17.44).

The firm has a market cap of £785.92 million and a P/E ratio of 36.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,132.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,044.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Get Focusrite alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.12%.

In other Focusrite news, insider Paul Dean bought 1,000 shares of Focusrite stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,225 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,250 ($16,004.70).

About Focusrite (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Focusrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focusrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.