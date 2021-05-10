Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fluor also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.50-0.80 EPS.

Shares of FLR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,693,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fluor has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.85.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.20.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.