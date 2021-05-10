Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fluor also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.50-0.80 EPS.
Shares of FLR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,693,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fluor has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.85.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
About Fluor
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
