Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 73.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FND. Evercore ISI raised Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,494,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND opened at $113.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.44 and a 200-day moving average of $94.96. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $116.58. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

