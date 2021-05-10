FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 46.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in FLIR Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

FLIR stock opened at $59.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.38 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. FLIR Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

In related news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $558,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496 in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

