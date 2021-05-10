FLIP One Day Volume Hits $643.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FLIP has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a market cap of $532,660.25 and $643.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00085552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00065329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00107663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $459.52 or 0.00810231 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00053885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,213.28 or 0.09192173 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

