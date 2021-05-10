FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Given New $335.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $285.66 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $206.60 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.63.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

