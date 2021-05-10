Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $160.00 at Roth Capital

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective increased by Roth Capital from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.35.

FIVN opened at $170.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.00 and its 200-day moving average is $166.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -321.01 and a beta of 0.53. Five9 has a one year low of $92.50 and a one year high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $161,007.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,481 shares of company stock valued at $14,762,954. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,776,000 after purchasing an additional 449,754 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 819.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after acquiring an additional 960,440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,267,000 after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 647,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,857,000 after acquiring an additional 95,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Five9 by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 568,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,102,000 after acquiring an additional 65,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

