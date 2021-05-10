Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target hoisted by Northland Securities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.35.

Shares of FIVN opened at $170.14 on Thursday. Five9 has a one year low of $92.50 and a one year high of $201.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.01 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. On average, analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $161,007.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total value of $634,331.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,274,913.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,481 shares of company stock worth $14,762,954. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

