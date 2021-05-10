Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,348 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 672.5% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 126,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 110,372 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 140,273 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 50,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

